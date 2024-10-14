Prepare for Apple Intelligence with iPhone 16

HQ

In a couple of months, Apple will be debuting its next big step forward in the artificial intelligence world, all in the form of the Apple Intelligence system. When this feature arrives, it'll be with the new line of iPhone 16 gadgets that we'll see the biggest impact and incorporation, but that isn't all that these new devices offer up.

The latest iPhone features a more powerful processor, new cameras, a couple of additional external buttons, and an even longer battery life. Needless to say, if you were on the fence, there are a few different reasons to be excited for the latest array of iPhones.

But you can see more about this yourself by checking out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about the gadget.