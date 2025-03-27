Prepare for a nightlife like no other in Pokémon Legends: Z-A

HQ

We got to see a bunch of Pokémon Legends: Z-A gameplay earlier this year at the recent Pokémon Day Pokémon Presents, but already Nintendo is ready to show more. As part of the ongoing Nintendo Direct, we just got to see a bunch of additional action from the upcoming sequel, a lot of which focussed on the nightlife of Lumiose City, and what players can expect from this.

At the helm are battles with elite trainers and a ranking system that enables players to rise to the top in a way like never before. Then we also got another teaser of Mega Evolutions returning, and got to see Alakazam in action in a superior form.

Otherwise, mostly everything else that was shown in the trailer was already confirmed, such as the starter Pokémon, the new battling system, the rooftop and construction site exploration, and so forth.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is still slated to debut in late 2025.