Diablo IV

Pre-orders go live for Diablo IV Limited Collector's Box

Costs nearly a hundred pounds, and the game is NOT included.

HQ

Diablo IV finally releases on June 30, 2023 for PC and consoles. With it being more than 12 years since the last release in the iconic hack-and-slash RPG series, expectations are unsurprisingly through the roof, and die-hard fans might be happy to hear that pre-orders for a Diablo IV Limited Collector's Box are now live.

For the price of €109,66/£96.66, you'll get the following items:


  • Candle of Creation

  • Occult Mousepad

  • Cloth Map of Sanctuary

  • Pin of the Horadrim

  • Diablo IV Collector's Edition Art Book

  • Matted Fine Art Prints (x2) - 18.54" x 10.79

And no, it's not a typo, the game itself is not included either digitally or physically. The electric Candle of Creation does come with batteries though, so that's something at least.

The box is available to pre-order from Blizzard's official merch store and will ship "on or before June 30, 2023."

Diablo IV

