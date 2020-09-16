Pre-orders for the Xbox Series S and X go live September 22 in the UK

You're watching Advertisements

The Xbox Series S and X now so feel so tantalisingly close, as it has just been revealed by Xbox UK Marketing Lead, Samuel Bateman, that pre-orders will go live on September 22 at 8am BST. Samuel also listed 9 retailers in the UK that would be taking pre-orders for the consoles ahead of their November 10 release, which we have conveniently listed for you below:



Microsoft Store



Amazon



GAME



Argos



Currys PC World



Smyths Toys



John Lewis & Partners



AO .com



Very .co.uk



The tweet also revealed that the Xbox Series X would retail for £449, and the Series S would set you back £249. With the Covid-19 currently still causing havoc on a global scale, we would be tempted to place a pre-order this time around just to guarantee a console day one.

