news

Pre-orders for the Xbox Series S and X go live September 22 in the UK

Xbox UK Marketing Lead, Samuel Bateman, has also revealed a list of UK stores where pre-orders can be placed.

The Xbox Series S and X now so feel so tantalisingly close, as it has just been revealed by Xbox UK Marketing Lead, Samuel Bateman, that pre-orders will go live on September 22 at 8am BST. Samuel also listed 9 retailers in the UK that would be taking pre-orders for the consoles ahead of their November 10 release, which we have conveniently listed for you below:


  • Microsoft Store

  • Amazon

  • GAME

  • Argos

  • Currys PC World

  • Smyths Toys

  • John Lewis & Partners

  • AO .com

  • Very .co.uk

The tweet also revealed that the Xbox Series X would retail for £449, and the Series S would set you back £249. With the Covid-19 currently still causing havoc on a global scale, we would be tempted to place a pre-order this time around just to guarantee a console day one.

Will you be placing an order for the Xbox Series S or X?

