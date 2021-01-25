Pre-orders for the System Shock remake are set to go live next month

You're watching Advertisements

Nightdive Studios has revealed that pre-orders are set to go live next month for the long-awaited remaster of 1994's System Shock. Alongside pre-orders, Nightdive is also releasing what they describe as the 'final demo' of the game. This demo is said to include a medical level, a cyberspace level, and "newly recorded voice lines." This new demo will only, however, be launching on PC at this time and it will arrive on consoles at a later date.

For those unaware, System Shock is a cyberpunk-inspired action game that was a huge influence on the BioShock series. The remake of the 26-year-old game was first funded

on Kickstarted back in 2016 with a planned release date of Holiday 2017, but this of course never came to fruition. After being delayed for several years, it now seems like the wheels are in motion for the project and we can't wait to get our hands on the new demo.

Are you excited for the return of this hugely influential series?