Pre-orders for the Nerf version of Destiny 2's Gjallarhorn go live next week

A while back, around when the 30th Anniversary pack was arriving in Destiny 2, Bungie revealed that it has teamed up with Nerf to create a physical version of the famed Gjallarhorn rocket launcher, one that fires beefy Nerf darts at people.

At the time, it was mentioned that the item would launch sometime this year, and that to get one, players would need to acquire the Gjallarhorn in-game, to be able to pre-order/purchase the Nerf edition through the Bungie Rewards section of the Bungie Store. Now, following the release of a hefty blog post, we have an idea as to when the Nerf Gjallarhorn will be released and likewise when you can put in an order for one.

And it turns out that it will be pretty soon, as the Gjallarhorn will go up for pre-order on July 7, 2022. So next week. It's noted that this will simply be the early access period for when the launcher will be available, and that any remaining units will be up for sale once this window has closed at an undetermined date.

As for when the Gjallarhorn will actually ship, there's no exact date put on this either, but a note at the bottom of the blog post does warn that shipping availability may be restricted to anyone outside of North America, European Union, Australia, and the UK.