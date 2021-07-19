Pre-orders for Steam Deck are off to a pretty turbulent start

Valve rocked the entire gaming world last week when it revealed that it would be releasing a handheld device of its own known as the Steam Deck. Whilst the device made a very promising first impression, it appears that Valve has struggled to keep up with consumer demand. Many users encountered error messages when trying to purchase the product and scalpers have already been selling them online for as much as $1,500.

Additionally, due to the demand, Valve has had to adjust the shipping dates for two specific models. According to Gamesindustry.biz, the first wave of pre-orders will still ship as intended later this December, but reservations for the 256GB of the console have now been moved to Q2 2022, and reservations for the 512GB variation will now be available in Q3 2021.

Are you one of the lucky ones to have already grabbed yourself a Steam Deck?