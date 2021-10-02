Pre-orders for Limited Run's Axiom Verge double pack are live now

HQ

NOTE: Pre-orders go live on October 1, I'm just running this at a later date.

Limited Run Games has now opened pre-orders for a physical release of both Axiom Verge titles. This double pack is available on both Nintendo Switch and PS4 and fans can select between either a standard retail version or a special Collector's Edition. Pre-orders are set to run until October 31, but it's not clear yet when these products will be shipped.

The Collector's Edition, which you can see below, retails for $174.99 and there is no limit to how many you are able to purchase. Some of the goodies contained here are soundtrack CDs for both games, 4x Chirashi Mini-posters, and action figures of several of the game's characters. The standard version of the double pack also comes with a full-colour manual.