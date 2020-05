You watching Advertisements

Obsidian Entertainment is set to release the action RPG set in the stars, The Outer Worlds for Nintendo's hybrid console, the Switch, on June 5 of this year and those who have been waiting for this specific release can now pre-order the game via the Nintendo eShop for £49.99 (€59.99).

If you're interested in grabbing a copy, you can pre-order the game via this link and if you wish to learn more about the game you can read our review here.