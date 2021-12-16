Pre-order Link's Hylian shield from Zelda: Breath of the Wild

HQ

Xmas is coming up, and we assume you have sent your Santa wishlist a long time ago already. But still, let us come with a suggestion of something to treat yourself to. First 4 Figures has now announced Link's iconic Hylian shield from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The stunning piece is measuring 29 x 20 x 8 centimetres with a weight of 0.672 kilos. It comes in two versions, one regular and one with built in LED lightning. How well it will protect you from axes and arrows is currently unknown, but you can check it out in the video below and head over to this link to pre-order (you have two weeks to get the early bird price of $119.99 instead of $131.99) a shield for yourself with a planned delivery Q1, 2022.