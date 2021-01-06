Pre-order for Gods Will Fall is open now, Valiant Edition just got revealed

Action adventure Gods Will Fall from Clever Beans seems to be shaping up well. In the game you need to form your clan with 8 Celtic survivors, stand up and fight bravely against these cruel gods who have been torturing the humans for a very long time. You are the last hope of humanity.

This dark fantasy game is scheduled to release on Jan. 29, and now pre-orders are finally open, developer Clever Beans and publisher Deep Silver announced:

"A legendary challenge awaits those who venture into the realms of ruthless gods. Raise your clan to mastery of exclusive weapons and skills to bring low these cruel deities. Pre-order #GodsWillFall now to get the Hunter's Head Gear set."

Other than the standard edition, the duo also revealed a Valiant Edition, which not only includes the pre-order bonus "Hunter's Head Gear" but also features "The Valley of the Dormant Gods" DLC Pack. Here's what you can expect to get from the Valiant Edition:



Three New Gods



New Weapon Classes



New Items



New Skills



Overworld Extras



Warriors' Garb



For more information and details, you can check the official website.