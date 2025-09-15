"Premium game for premium players": Pitchford infuriates the PC-gaming community

HQ

Since the launch of the fourth Borderlands installment, criticism—especially from PC players—has been relentless. Reports of choppy frame rates, crashes, and downright unreasonable system requirements have left many fans fuming. Gearbox head Randy Pitchford, however, defends both the game and its demanding specs in a way that hardly calms the outrage.

On X, Pitchford called Borderlands 4 "a premium game for premium players," claiming that many are simply trying to run the title on underpowered machines—something he compared to powering a monster truck with a leaf blower. According to Pitchford, the Unreal Engine 5-based game isn't meant for older hardware. Instead, he recommends that struggling players aim for 1440p resolution rather than 4K.

Unsurprisingly, that statement hasn't gone down well. Users on X counter that even modern GPUs like the RTX 3060 and 4060 struggle to maintain 60 fps at 1080p, while others sporting high-end rigs with RTX 5090 cards and Ryzen 9800X3D CPUs say 120 fps is a pipe dream—even with DLSS and Frame Generation enabled. Pitchford's parting advice? Use Steam's refund option if your PC can't handle it. Well, thanks for that, very helpful.