Premier League will showcase primary students' artwork all weekend, and it's for a good reason

Premier League finally returns this week (tonight, actuall) with matchday 25, after the ten-day pause for the EFL Cup and FA Cup (with the exception of Everton-Liverpool, played on wednesday, making all teams catch up).

Standout games include Brighton-Chelsea on Friday at 20:00 GMT, Leicester City-Arsenal on Saturday at 12:30 GMT, Manchester City-Newcastle at 17:00 GMT on Saturday, and Liverpool-Wolves (14:00) and Tottenham-Manchester United (16:30) on Sunday.

If you follow Premier League on X and other social media, you will find something interesting: children's drawings. There is an explanation: Premier League has supportes over 19,000 primary schools and 70,000 teachers across the UK, with resources like Premier League Primary Stars. To celebrate their creativity, they will showcase artwork designed by the young students themselves, "highlighting the incredible talent and imagination of pupils across the country".

Primary Stars is a series of free, curriculum-linked resources with lessons including English, Match, PE, Health, but also building self-esteem, tackling gender stereotypes or safe use of the Internet, for kids aged 7-12.

So, fot the next couple of days, expect to see much more drawings on the Premier League social channels. Even the names of the teams in the table have been writen by the young popils. My god, this is so adorable!