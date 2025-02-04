Premier League stops for ten days: what competitions and games to watch this week

HQ

Premier League is taking a break this week. Yesterday, Monday February 3, the final game of the matchday 24 took place, a 2-1 victory for Chelsea over West Ham that puts Enzo Maresca's squad back in the top 4, pushing Manchester City to the fifth position (which implies playing Europa League instead of Champions League).

After that, the League won't resume until the weekend of February 14-16. However, teams will still be busy this week with EFL semifinals and the fourth round of FA Cup.

EFL Carabao Cup semifinals

First, the currently known as Carabao Cup, the EFL Cup or League Cup, will celebrate the second leg of the semifinals this week:



Newcastle vs. Arsenal: Wednesday, Feb 5, at 20:00 GMT



(previous leg: Arsenal 0-2 Newcastle)





Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Thursday, Feb 6, at 20:00 GMT



(previous leg: Tottenham 1-0 Liverpool)



FA Cup Fourth round

Then, the FA Cup, the oldest football competition in the world, will return this week for the fourth round, which is the round of 32.



Manchester United vs. Leicester City: Friday Feb 7 at 20:00 GMT



Leyton Orient vs. Manchester City: Saturday Feb 8 at 12:15 GMT



Leeds United vs. Millwall: Saturday Feb 8 at 12:15 GMT



Coventry City vs. Ipswich Town: Saturday Feb 8 at 15:00 GMT



Preston North End vs. Wycombe Wanderers: Saturday Feb 8 at 15:00 GMT



Stoke City vs. Cardiff City: Saturday Feb 8 at 15:00 GMT



Southampton vs. Burnley: Saturday Feb 8 at 15:00 GMT



Everton vs. Bournemouth: Saturday Feb 8 at 15:00 GMT



Wigan Athletic v Fulham: Saturday Feb 8 at 15:00 GMT



Birmingham City vs. Newcastle United: Saturday Feb 8 at 17:45 GMT



Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea: Saturday Feb 8 at 20:00 GMT



Blackburn Rovers vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Sunday Feb 9 at 12:30 GMT



Plymouth Argyle vs. Liverpool: Sunday Feb 9 at 17:00 GMT



Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Sunday Feb 9 at 17:35 GMT



Doncaster Rovers vs. Crystal Palace: Monday Feb 10 at 19:45 GMT



Exeter City vs. Nottingham Forest: Tuesday Feb 11 at 20:30 GMT



Finally, Premier League will resume on Friday, February 14, with, by coincidence, another Brighton vs. Chelsea. However, on Wednesday, February 12, a back game between Everton and Liverpool will be played, meaning Liverpool will finally catch up with the rest (that "game in hand" we've been talking about for months).