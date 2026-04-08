Premier League secures five teams in Champions League next year, but could rise to six/seven

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Arsenal's victory over Sporting on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals is not definitive, and all will be decided on the second leg next week, but it was enough to mathematically confirm that the Premier League will have at least five teams in Champions League next year, something that was almost a given: Spain and Germany are far behind in the ranking.

The Premier League has managed to earn an additional spot two years in a row, which is conceded according to a UEFA ranking based on victories in all three UEFA club competitions: Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. This means that, as of right now, the five teams that will qualify for Champions League are Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Liverpool. Chelsea would go to Europa League and Brentford to Conference League.

However, there are other possibilities that could give the Premier League two more spots in Champions League. For that to happen, Aston Villa would have to win the Europa League and finish outside of the top four, and Liverpool would have to win the Champions League and also finish outside of the top fourth.

As Sky reports, if both teams win their European tournaments, that would give the sixth and seventh Premier League teams a Champions League spot. If either of Liverpool or Aston Villa wins, the sixth team in the league would qualify for Champions League...

Additionally, if Nottingham Forest wins the Europa League they would also play Champions League next season, despite being currently much closer to the relegation zone, in 16th place.