Premier League referees confirm "error of judgment" in Erling Haaland's goal against Manchester United

HQ

Manchester City won the derby with Manchester United, 1-0 with a goal by Haaland... that will become the most controversial goal of the season, because it should not have been allowed, and that's according to the Premier League refereeing body Pro Ref.

The referee originally disallowed the goal thinking Haaland was offside, but VAR later awarded it, showing he was narrowly in a legal position, thanks to Patrick Dorgu's boot.

However, the player that was offside was Enzo Fernández, who was initially considered not to have intervened in the play because he did not touch the ball, despite attempting to dive. But upon further review, Pro Ref admitted Fernández did interfere in the play: "It was established that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball and therefore that makes any offside offence subjective", Pro Ref said in a statement. "However, on this occasion, the VAR did not recognise the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review."

The referee body confirmed they made contact with Manchester United "to acknowledge what we deem is an error of judgement", but of course the result will stay, putting Manchester City second in the Premier League table, the only alongside Arsenal to have won the first four matches.