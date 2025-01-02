Premier League reaches its halfway point with a victory for Arsenal on New Year's day

HQ

The first half of Premier League has been completed. Brentford and Arsenal were the ones who opened the year, with a game on January 1st that ended 1-3, with defeat for the locals, Brentford, and a victory for Arsenal thanks to goals by Gabriel Jesus, Mikel Merino and Gabriel Martinelli.

Brentford continues to sink, with only one victory in the latest five games, and Arsenal rises to become the strongest pursuer to Liverpool. They get the second spot (39 points) behind Liverpool (45 points), but Liverpool has a game in hand, meaning their distance could be higher.

This also happens right after Chelsea suffered two consecutive defeats and a draw, meaning they are loosing ground: they are fourth, behind Nottingham Forest.

Is it enough leverage to secure Liverpool's first Premier League title since 2020? Most people would agree, but there's a lot to be played yet, and even Arne Slot knows that, reminding the press that two months ago they were one point behind Manchester City.

What's next? Next weekend, Matchday 20 will take place before a week-long break until January 14-16, with the FA Cup games in the meantime.