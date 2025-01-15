Premier League race opens up after Nottingham Forest ties with Liverpool 1-1 and surpasses Arsenal

HQ

The race for the Premier League title is still very much open. Liverpool still leads six points ahead of its closes pursuer with potential three more from their game in hand, yes, but Nottingham Forest has come back to the fight, after a 1-1 draw last night against The Reds.

Forest took the lead early with a Chris Wood opener goal after eight minutes, a result that carried to the second half. Liverpool's substitutions changes the tide, with goal by Diogo Jota assisted from Kostas Tsimikas, just 22 seconds after starting the second half. But, after a thrilling match, the game ended with the second Liverpool draw in a row, proving that nobody is invulnerable.

Looking at the stats, the result was expected: this season, Tottenham Forest is the team that has started more times 17 out of 21 games) opening the score, while Liverpool has gained more points from losing positions than any other team this season.

Now, Liverpool leads with 47 points, followed by Nottingham Forest with 41 points and Arsenal with 40. If Arsenal beats Tottenham, tonight at 20:00 GMT, they could reduce their distance with Liverpool to just three points.