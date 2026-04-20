Premier League race between Arsenal and Manchester City: key dates in April and May

HQ

Manchester City's victory over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League means that they are now effectively tied in the league with six games remaining: Arsenal leads with 70 points, Manchester City has 67, with a game in hand. If both were to win all matches, they would finish with the same points and the title would be decided by goal difference: Arsenal has 37, City has 36.

However, Manchester City is in a superior form according to cold statistics: Guardiola's team has a 71.4% win ratio in April and have lost only once in the past 20 leagye games, while Arteta's side has a 39.5% win ratio in the same period, according to BBC, and have only won only one of their last six games in all competitions.

Beyond data, the feeling is that Arsenal's legs are trembling, not only with exhaustion (they also have the Champions League semi-finals to play against Atleti on April 29 and May 5) but also fear, remembering the other times where Arsenal lost shape in the latter weeks of the league and lost the title, like two years ago, when they lost two points behind Manchester City despite a nearly flawless season.

Upcoming Arsenal Premier League games

Arsenal has five Premier League games to play, 15 points up for grabs. They also have two Champions League semi-finals against Atlético de Madrid on April 29 and May 5, and if they win, the final would be after the Premier League had ended.



Newcastle (Home) - April 25



Fulham (Home) - May 2



West Ham (Away) - May 10



Burnley (Home) - May 17



Crystal Palace (Away) - May 24



Upcoming Manchester City Premier League games

Manchester City has six Premier League games to play, 18 points up for grabs. They also have the FA Cup semifinal match against Southampton on April 25. If they win, they would play the final on May 16.



Burnley (Away) - April 22



Everton (Away) - May 4



Brentford (Home) - May 9



Bournemouth (Away) - May 17, could be moved due to FA Cup



Crystal Palace (Home) - TBD



Aston Villa (Home) - May 24

