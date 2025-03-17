Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 situation before the international break: what's left at stake in Europe?

HQ

Football has entered into the first international break of the year and the first one since November. From today, and until the weekend of March 29-30, the domestic leagues stop, in order to play international games (Nations League quarter-finals and the start of the World Cup 2026 qualifiers in Europe, and continuing the World Cup 2026 in South America).

It is quite late in the season, with ten or less games to be played in all five major leagues (Premier League in England, LaLiga in Spain, Serie A in Italy, Ligue 1 in France, Bundesliga in Germany). However, the situation is quite different: while too early to have a mathematical champion, some leagues already have a clear winner. In short, things would have to go very badly for Liverpool and PSG to not win the league this year. Meanwhile, in Italy, Spain and even Germany, the competition is still pretty much open...

Here, we will see the situation on each of the five major leagues and what could happen when the leagues resume in late March and April:

Premier League

10 games remaining

1. Liverpool: 70 points

2. Arsenal: 58 points

3. Nottingham Forest: 54 points

4. Chelsea: 49 points

5. Manchester City: 48 points

6. Newcastle: 47 points

With Liverpool leading with 12 points over Arsenal, it is almost certain that Arne Slot will win his first title as Liverpool's coach... and Salah, Alexander-Arnold and van Dijk their final title with the Reds. A dominant performance throughout the year that will make fans forget about the disappointments from last week.

There will be a tough race to end among the top 4 teams and secure a spot at Champions League next year... particularly for the most recent English champion, Manchester City, which currently, fifth, would have to be content with playing Europa League.

Meanwhile, the three lower spots, with relegation to Championship, seem pretty much fixed up at this point, with a large distance between Ipswich and Leicester and Wolves.

17. Wolves: 26 points

18. Ipswich: 17 points

19. Leicester City: 17 points

20. Southampton: 9 points

LaLiga

10 games remaining

1. Barcelona: 60 points (with a match less)

2. Real Madrid: 60 points

3. Atlético de Madrid: 56 points

4. Athletic: 52 points

5. Villareal: 44 points (with a match less)

The Spanish league is, alongside the Italian, the most tight. FC Barcelona leads, with the same amount of points as Real Madrid... but a much better goal average and a game in hand (it will be played on March 27, due to the postponement of the fixture two weeks ago due to the passing of the team doctor).

Thanks to Barcelona's perfect streak recently (still unbeaten this year) they have very good chances of winning the title, but title holders Real Madrid are very close, and they have a good (perhaps definitive) chance at the next Clásico on May... and even Atlético de Madrid, which still has chances, despite their harsh defeat against Barça on Sunday.

The lower part of the table is also very entertaining, with five teams ranging between 25 and 28 points, including Valencia (league winners in 2004, the last time a team other than Madrid, Barça and Atleti won).

15. Espanyol: 28 points

16. Valencia: 28 points

17. Alavéz: 27 points

18. Leganés: 27 points

19. Las Palmas: 25 points

20. Valladolid: 16 points

Serie A

9 games remaining

1. Inter: 64 points

2. Napoli: 61 points

3. Atalanta: 58 points

4. Bolonia: 53 points

5. Juventus: 52 points

6. Lazio: 51 points

Alongside the Spanish league, the Italian is the most exciting, with Inter having a short lead over Napoli and Atalanta, both with chances of winning the title. To claim the Champions League spots the fight will be even tighter, with Juventus getting very close despite two recent defeats.

Bundesliga

8 games remaining

1. Bayern: 62 points

2. Leverkusen: 56 points

3. Mainz 05: 45 points

4. Frankfurt: 45 points

5. Leipzig: 42 points

The German top flight is also getting exciting. While Bayern has very good chances of regaining the title after losing last year to Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen, they have a 6 points lead over Bayer, which is not too large.

In fact, last Sunday Leverkusen got a stunning comeback in the last five minutes of the match against Stuttgart (ending 4-3) while Bayern conceded a draw against Union Berlin that adds some excitement to the competition, even if no other team has any chances.

Ligue 1

8 games remaining

1. PSG: 68 points

2. Marseille: 49 points

3. Monaco: 47 points

4. Nice: 47 points

5. Lyon: 45 points

The French league, once again, offer little surprises: PSG leads with a huge distance from the second best, Marseille. It will take time for another team to end PSG's dominance, after winning every league of the past decade except for 2017 (Monaco) and 2021 (Lille)