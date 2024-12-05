Premier League heats up: Chelsea, Arsenal and even Manchester City profit from Liverpool's draw

HQ

The Premier League seemed all but sorted just one day ago, with Liverpool having a huge leverage against recent defenders Manchester City, who suffered an unprecedented bad streak since Guardiola took over the the team eight years ago.

But yesterday tables turned: Liverpool suffered a draw after a thrilling match, 3-3 against Newcastle, which saw Arne Slot's squad trailing on two occasions, before a late goal from Mohamed Salah at the 83th minute turned the scoreboard upside down... only to be levelled again by a later goal by Fabian Schar at the 90th minute.

It was a very evenly-matched game and Newcastle totally deserved earning the draw (if not more). And the three Liverpool pursuers took advantage of the two points Liverpool let slip through its fingers by winning their respective matches.

Chelsea (28 points) thrashed Southampton 5-1, Arsenal (28 points) brought Manchester United back to earth 2-0, and Manchester City (26 points) finally ended the drought with a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest. Brighton (23 points) plays its game this afternoon.

Liverpool is still comfortably far away with 35 points, but as it has been proven before, things could drastically change in a very busy December.

Based on the results from few weeks ago, Opta gave Liverpool a 58.3% chances of winning Premier League and Man City 38%, leaving Arsenal and Chelsea with just 3.5% and 0.2% chance respectively. But things look very differently now...