Premier League games this week: last of 2025, first of 2026

HQ

Football doesn't stop in England, even during the Holidays: there was football since Boxing Day, and matchday 19 will continue immediately: from Tuesday December 30 to Thuraday January 1 (although no matches on December 31st, logically). After the last matchday, the Premier League table shows again the "big six" in England topping the charts, with Arsenal leading, but only two points ahead of Manchester City, and an improved Liverpool returning to the top 4:



Arsenal: 42 points

Manchester City: 40 points

Aston Villa: 39 points

Liverpool: 32 points

Chelsea: 29 points

Manchester United: 29 points

Sunderland: 28 points



Sunderland, the surprise of the year, is seventh months after being promoted from second division, and investing €115 million in players, that has helped them remain one of the best teams ot the league despite not being in the Premier League for eight years.

These are the matches of Premier League matchday 19, around New Year's Eve:



Burnley vs. Newcastle: Tuesday, December 30, 19:30 GMT, 20:30 CET



Chelsea vs. Bournemouth: Tuesday, December 30, 19:30 GMT, 20:30 CET



Nottingham Forest vs. Everton: Tuesday, December 30, 19:30 GMT, 20:30 CET



West Ham vs. Brighton: Tuesday, December 30, 19:30 GMT, 20:30 CET



Arsenal vs. Aston Villa: Tuesday, December 30, 20:15 GMT, 19:15 CET



Manchester United vs. Wolves: Tuesday, December 30, 20:15 GMT, 19:15 CET



Crystal Palace vs. Fulham: Thursday, January 1, 17:30 GMT, 18:30 CET



Liverpool vs. Leeds United: Thursday, January 1, 17:30 GMT, 18:30 CET



Sunderland vs. Manchester City: Thursday, January 1, 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET



Brentford vs. Tottenham: Thursday, January 1, 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET

