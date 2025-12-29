Premier League games this week: last of 2025, first of 2026
These are the Premier League games on December 30 and January 1.
Football doesn't stop in England, even during the Holidays: there was football since Boxing Day, and matchday 19 will continue immediately: from Tuesday December 30 to Thuraday January 1 (although no matches on December 31st, logically). After the last matchday, the Premier League table shows again the "big six" in England topping the charts, with Arsenal leading, but only two points ahead of Manchester City, and an improved Liverpool returning to the top 4:
- Arsenal: 42 points
- Manchester City: 40 points
- Aston Villa: 39 points
- Liverpool: 32 points
- Chelsea: 29 points
- Manchester United: 29 points
- Sunderland: 28 points
Sunderland, the surprise of the year, is seventh months after being promoted from second division, and investing €115 million in players, that has helped them remain one of the best teams ot the league despite not being in the Premier League for eight years.
These are the matches of Premier League matchday 19, around New Year's Eve:
- Burnley vs. Newcastle: Tuesday, December 30, 19:30 GMT, 20:30 CET
- Chelsea vs. Bournemouth: Tuesday, December 30, 19:30 GMT, 20:30 CET
- Nottingham Forest vs. Everton: Tuesday, December 30, 19:30 GMT, 20:30 CET
- West Ham vs. Brighton: Tuesday, December 30, 19:30 GMT, 20:30 CET
- Arsenal vs. Aston Villa: Tuesday, December 30, 20:15 GMT, 19:15 CET
- Manchester United vs. Wolves: Tuesday, December 30, 20:15 GMT, 19:15 CET
- Crystal Palace vs. Fulham: Thursday, January 1, 17:30 GMT, 18:30 CET
- Liverpool vs. Leeds United: Thursday, January 1, 17:30 GMT, 18:30 CET
- Sunderland vs. Manchester City: Thursday, January 1, 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET
- Brentford vs. Tottenham: Thursday, January 1, 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET