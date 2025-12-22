Premier League games on Boxing Day 2025 and schedule for next weekend

HQ

Watching football on boxing day (December 26) is a tradition over one century long in the United Kingdom, although this year there will only be one Premier League match on that day: Manchester United vs. Newcastle.

The fixture congestion, including domestic and European competitions, as well as broadcast requirements to have Premier League games on weekends (with boxing day being on Friday this week) means that the Premier League schedule will be as usual, with the rest of matches spread on Saturday and Sunday.

And unlike other football competitions, there is no winter break on English footalls, which means that matchday 19 will be played between December 30 and January 1.

Just in case, Premier League reminds that no Premier League club will play two games within 60 hours of each other across Matchweeks 17, 18, 19 and 20 this season, ensuring sufficient rest time for players and staff.

Premier League games on Matchday 18:

Friday, December 26:



Manchester United vs. Newcastle: 20:00 GMT



Saturday, December 27:



Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: 12:30 GMT



West Ham United vs Fulham: 15:00 GMT



Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth: 15:00 GMT



Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: 15:00 GMT



Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion: 15:00 GMT



Burnley vs Everton: 15:00 GMT



Chelsea vs Aston Villa: 17:30 GMT



Sunday, December 28:

charnsitr/Shuttetstock

Sunderland vs Leeds United: 14:00 GMTCrystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur: 16:30 GMT