Premier League Darts already producing a fierce rivalry between Luke Littler and Luke Humphries

Luke Littler, the 18-year-old darts World Champion, is maintaining a fierce rivalry against World No. 1 darts player Luke Humphries in the Premier League Darts.

This competition, one of the biggest organised by Professional Darts Corporation (PDC), lasting 16 nights throughout four months (from February to May) in the United Kingdom and Ireland (with German and Dutch players as well), has just started, and the 'two Lukes' are leading the competition. Luke Humphries won the first night last week in Belfast, and Luke Littler won the second night, yesterday in Glasgow.

Each matchday at Premier League pits eight players in quarterfinals, semi-finals, and a final each night. Players get points by winning nights but also matches, which means Humphries is ahead of Littler, as he has won 5 games, and Littler 3.

Luke Littler, last year's Premier League champion when he was just 17, came back from 5-1 in the final against Humphries, and ended up winning 6-5. A stunning comeback, cheered by the crowd (who supports the new young champion and whistled at Humphries), even if Littler later said that "neither of them were playing well, and it was a weird final", as reported by BBC.