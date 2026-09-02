Premier League breaks record again for most expenses in the summer transfer market

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The Premier League has broken again a new record... that was broken last year and is set to be broken almost every year, as prices hike even in the football transfer market. All Premier League clubs have collectively spent £3.46bn, €4.09 billion this summer.

This year's top spender was Manchester City, spending £440m, €526m on nine players, including two record-breakers: Elliot Anderson and most recently Enzo Fernández, in the top 4 of most expensive players of all time.

Chelsea (which spent £117m, €138m on Morgan Rogers), and Tottenham Hotspur (which finished 17th last season and was nearly relegated) were also the clubs that spent most money. Last year's top spender Liverpool "only" spent £250, €264 this market, mainly for Bradley Barcola, £123m, €143.4m with add-ons.

Even a team like Coventry City, promoted this season, spent as much as PSG, the biggest spender in the Ligue 1 this summer, as RMC points out: €148 million.