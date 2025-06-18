Premier League announces schedule for 2025/26 season, from August 15 to May 24, 2026

HQ

The Premier League fixtures for the 2025/26 season have been released. Dates for all 380 of the next season have been announced, from August 16, 2025, to May 24, 2026, scheduled through 33 weekends and five midweek match rounds.

Defending champions Liverpool will be the first to play against Bournemouth, on Friday August 15 at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST. The rest will follow during the weekend:

Saturday 16 August



12:30 BST: Aston Villa v Newcastle United



12:30: Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham



12:30: Nottingham Forest v Brentford



12:30: Sunderland v West Ham United



12:30: Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley



17:30: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City



Sunday 17 August



14:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace



16:30 Manchester United v Arsenal



Monday 18 August



20:00 Leeds United v Everton



If you're curious, you can watch the full schedule here. No matches will be played on 24 December, and Premier League says that the schedule has been made to allow more rest time for players over the festive period, no two rounds taking place within 60 hours of each other.

The season starting in mid-August means that if Chelsea and Manchester City reach the Club World Cup final, they will have very little rest time...