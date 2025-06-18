English
Premier League announces schedule for 2025/26 season, from August 15 to May 24, 2026

The dates and fixtures of the next season has been announced.

The Premier League fixtures for the 2025/26 season have been released. Dates for all 380 of the next season have been announced, from August 16, 2025, to May 24, 2026, scheduled through 33 weekends and five midweek match rounds.

Defending champions Liverpool will be the first to play against Bournemouth, on Friday August 15 at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST. The rest will follow during the weekend:

Saturday 16 August



  • 12:30 BST: Aston Villa v Newcastle United

  • 12:30: Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham

  • 12:30: Nottingham Forest v Brentford

  • 12:30: Sunderland v West Ham United

  • 12:30: Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

  • 17:30: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City

Sunday 17 August



  • 14:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace

  • 16:30 Manchester United v Arsenal

Monday 18 August



  • 20:00 Leeds United v Everton

If you're curious, you can watch the full schedule here. No matches will be played on 24 December, and Premier League says that the schedule has been made to allow more rest time for players over the festive period, no two rounds taking place within 60 hours of each other.

The season starting in mid-August means that if Chelsea and Manchester City reach the Club World Cup final, they will have very little rest time...

charnsitr/Shuttetstock

