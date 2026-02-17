Premier League and EFL implement pauses during Ramadan to allow Iftar

HQ

Ramadan starts today, February 17, and will end on March 19. For a month, muslims will fast during daylight hours, not eating nor drinking anything until sunset. And the Premier League and the English Football League will once again implement exceptional pauses in which muslim players will be allowed to break their fast once the sun sets.

This is a measure that was first put into practice by the Premier League in 2021, during a match between Leicester City and Crystal Palace. Since then, the Premier League and EFL allow short breaks to allow muslim players to hydrate or take energy gels. Those brief pauses will not interrupt game, and will happen at the first convenient moment (a foul, a kick-off, or any natural pause of the game).

In the United Kingdom, sun sets between 17.00 and 19:00 GMT during the Ramadan period, and many matches kick-off at 16:30 or 17:30 GMT. Renowned muslim players in the Premier League include Mohamed Salah, William Saliba, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Amad Diallo.