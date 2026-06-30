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Predictions expect another massive memory price increase in Q3 2026, and another in Q4

Analysts are not expecting things to get better.

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Memory prices have been going up like crazy, and things don't seem to get better any time soon. Jefferies Equity Research is predicting another 40-50% price increase for DRAM and memory in Q3 2026, as reported by Tweak Town. And that's 40-50% on top of the current inflated prices.

The research and analyst firm is also predicting that in Q4 2026, pricing will increase by another 30-40%.

The good news is, that new memory capacity coming online in 2028 could lead to price drops. But only could.

PlayStation 6 and Microsoft's Project Helix are expected to launch in 2027 or 2028, which would make them arrive during the peak of memory pricing crunch.

Predictions expect another massive memory price increase in Q3 2026, and another in Q4

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