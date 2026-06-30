Predictions expect another massive memory price increase in Q3 2026, and another in Q4

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Memory prices have been going up like crazy, and things don't seem to get better any time soon. Jefferies Equity Research is predicting another 40-50% price increase for DRAM and memory in Q3 2026, as reported by Tweak Town. And that's 40-50% on top of the current inflated prices.

The research and analyst firm is also predicting that in Q4 2026, pricing will increase by another 30-40%.

The good news is, that new memory capacity coming online in 2028 could lead to price drops. But only could.

PlayStation 6 and Microsoft's Project Helix are expected to launch in 2027 or 2028, which would make them arrive during the peak of memory pricing crunch.