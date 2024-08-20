Predecessor presents its launch trailer

HQ

There are stories of rebirth in video game development too, just look at Paragon, Epic games' MOBA project that was cancelled in 2018. From the ashes, the original creator of that game set up a studio of his own (Omeda Games) and set out to develop his dream third-person MOBA. And today, finally, the game has arrived on PC and consoles.

What's more, during ONL at Gamescom, he's released the launch trailer, so it could be a busy night ahead for this new free-to-play game. You can watch the Predecessor trailer below.