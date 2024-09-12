Predecessor is beating the stigma of MOBAs being tough to newbies

HQ

Back at Gamescom, we got to sit down with some of the great minds behind Predecessor. Picking up from the legacy of the cancelled Paragon was no easy feat for Omeda Studios, but Olivia Fajardo and Simon Hadasch explained not only how excited they are to please the current community, but bring on newcomers as well.

MOBAs do tend to have a bit of a stigma around being difficult for new players to pick up. Trying to learn League of Legends or DOTA 2 in 2024 might feel impossible, but the same doesn't appear to be true for Predecessor.

"We understand that MOBAs have this inherited layer of difficulty and complexity to it," said Fajardo. "But alongside that, we also developed predecessor from day one with console in mind, so we understand that people do not want to be sitting around pages of Wikipedia for every item."

"The goal was to get the entry level a bit lower, and have especially new players, and just purely focus on getting into the game, understanding the map," added Hadasch. "MOBAs are very complex in itself already, and then slow but steady, have the opportunity to remove these automations for themselves and go over into manual, and it doesn't mean it has to be all at once, it can also just go only for the crests, only for the items, only for levelling the stuff."

Predecessor does allow its players to learn it that one bit at a time, applying training wheels until you no longer need them. If you want to hear more about the game, and how it can benefit newcomers, check out our full interview below:

Predecessor is available now for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.