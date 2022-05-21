Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Predator movie Prey to release this August

It'll come to the UK via Disney+.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

20th Century Fox has officially slapped a release date on the upcoming Predator movie known as Prey. Set to arrive on August 5, the movie is set to stream in the US on Hulu, meaning it will become available in countries without the streaming service, like the UK, on Disney+ instead.

Set to be based around a young Comanche hunter called Naru and set around 300 years ago, the movie sees Naru having to face off with a Predator, which has been hunting and threatening her camp and the people that live there. It's pretty much the same plot as any Predator movie beforehand, but Prey is trading machine guns for bows and arrows this time around.

To get an idea as to what the movie will be about, be sure to take a look at the trailer for Prey below, ahead of its launch date this August.

HQ
Predator movie Prey to release this August


Loading next content