Predator: Killer of Killers offers battles against ninjas, Vikings, and fighter pilots

The most bloodthirsty hunter in space is back in Predator: Killer of Killers, a new animated venture that follows warriors from different eras - a Viking, a ninja, and a fighter pilot - as they are forced into conflict with the ultimate enemy. Dan Trachtenberg, who was also involved in the surprisingly successful Prey, is at the helm here too. This is while he is also working on the live-action film Predator: Badlands, which is expected to premiere later this year.

Predator: Killer of Killers drops on Hulu on the 6th of June, which most likely means that you will be able to check it out on Disney+ the same day. So, if you're keen for some violent action, well then you know what to do. Check out the trailer below.

Is Predator: Killer of Killers on your watchlist?