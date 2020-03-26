Predator: Hunting Grounds trial weekend starts tomorrow

If like us, you watched The Predator when you were way too young and ever since you've loved the macho, over-the-top sci-fi action series (and its many spin-offs), then there's a good chance that you'll at the very least be intrigued by Illfonic's new online multiplayer game, Predator: Hunting Grounds.

We're mentioning the game because, as the headline above suggests, there's going to be a trial on PC and PlayStation 4 this weekend, wherein you can head to the jungle and see what all the fuss is about ahead of the game's full release on both platforms on April 24.

You'll be able to download the cross-play enabled demo on March 27 (4pm GMT on March 27 through until March 29) from the PS Store on PS4, and the Epic Games Store on PC. The demo will let you play solo as the Predator, or team up online as part of a three-player Fireteam, with the action taking place on a map called Overgrowth (there's a ton more detail here if you want it).

Check out the most recent trailer for the game below.