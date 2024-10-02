Predator: Hunting Grounds has been released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S

HQ

Just over four years ago, Illfonic released its Predator: Hunting Grounds for PC and PlayStation 4. It's an asymmetrical action game with four people in a fireteam who are hunted by a fifth player who has assumed the role of a powerful Predator.

Despite rather mixed ratings, it became very popular and has since expanded considerably and is today in much better shape than when it arrived. And now Illfonic has good news to offer. They have released Predator: Hunting Grounds in updated condition for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X with full cross-play.

If you already own the PlayStation 4 version, you can buy this new edition with a 25% discount. Check out the trailer below where information about everything new is weaved together with tons of gameplay.