Predator: Hunting Grounds getting crossplay

Although they tried, Illfonic failed to offer fully integrated crossplay to players on PC and PlayStation 4 when Predator: Hunting Grounds launched earlier this year. We had to wait four months for the feature and the number of people playing the game dropped significantly in the meantime, however, there might be second wind on the way now that the devs are finally about to keep their promise.

The asymmetrical 4vs1 multiplayer game will receive a comprehensive update on August 28, which, in addition to fixing numerous bugs and technical problems, will bring crossplay for friends between PC and PS4. As compensation for the long wait, two weapon skins that were previously included in a DLC package will be free for all players.

The devs also reminded us that a new map and another game mode will be available in September. The developers don't want to reveal anything about the new content just yet, but they seem to be looking forward to it. In fact, you can read more about it in the latest PS blog if you like.