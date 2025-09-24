Predator: Badlands won't feature Xenomorphs

HQ

Imaginary popcorn (or perhaps real popcorn, depending on where you were at the time) was thrown when we saw that Elle Fanning's character in Predator: Badlands would be a Weyland-Yutani synthetic. Despite the company being from the Alien movies, however, director Dan Trachtenberg wants to stem our hopes of an Alien Vs. Predator rematch.

Speaking to Empire, Trachtenberg explained there won't be a Xenomorph presence in the movie. "There's no Xenomorph in this movie," he said. "But to me, that makes it more exciting. We're not involving [the Alien franchise] just to smush the action figures together. There are great, organic story reasons for Weyland-Yutani to be in this film."

Fanning's character Thia will still offer us an interesting sense of crossover, even if she is certainly a synth that differs from the other Weyland-Yutani models (and not just because she's been chopped in half). "Thia has been on Genna a while, seeing things she wouldn't normally see," said Elle Fanning. "She's absorbing all this new information, and she's broken too, so she's become very different from the other synths."

Predator: Badlands releases in theatres on the 7th of November.