Predator: Badlands will be the first mainline Predator film without an R-rating

Predator: Badlands is aiming to be a violent movie, but it seems it hasn't scared censorship boards, as they're quite happy to rate the film a PG-13 (basically a 12A or maybe 15 here in the UK.) Dan Trachtenberg's next Predator outing wants to have bodies ripped in two and blood aplenty, but the key point is that no humans will be harmed.

IGN took a visit to the set of Predator: Badlands recently, where they found out that the film was going to be the first mainline Predator movie without an R-rating slapped on it. "We'll see where it ends up, but our hope for it is that it can be a PG-13 that feels like an R," said producer Ben Rosenblatt. "That's kind of our hope. And really, what that's about is just being able to broaden out the audience for a movie like this."

"We don't have any humans in the movie and so we don't have any human red blood," he continued. "So we're hoping that's gonna play to our advantage. We're going to go as hard as we possibly can within those constraints, and we think we'll be able to do some pretty awesomely gruesome stuff. But in colours other than red."

There are humans in the film, technically, but they're what movie buffs might refer to as actors, playing characters that are synths. So we can probably expect a rainbow of fluids spilling out of robot, Predator, and monster bodies, but nothing that reminds us we're just big old bags of skin. Yippee!

Predator: Badlands releases in theatres on the 7th of November.