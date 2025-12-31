Predator: Badlands will be available digitally from next week

HQ

Movies really don't waste much time in theatres nowadays, eh? Just under two months after releasing in theatres on the 7th of November, 2025, Predator: Badlands will make its streaming debut on the 6th of January, 2026. Granted, this isn't as fast as some other films (looking at you, Superman), but it means that those who've waited to catch the new film at home now can do.

This release date was spotted by Forbes on a new Amazon Prime Video listing. As well as the movie itself, owners of the digital version of Predator: Badlands will also get audio commentary, featurettes, and deleted scenes to view as well. This digital release predates Predator: Badlands coming to physical UHD and Blu-Ray in February 2026.

Predator: Badlands launched to solid reviews and achieved a decent run at the box office, pulling in more than $184 million worldwide. Dan Trachtenberg's continued success with the Predator franchise looks set to continue as well, as he has other ideas to play with when it comes to this beloved IP.