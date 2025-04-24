Predator: Badlands teaser hints at epic monster battles on an alien planet

Dansk
Prey director Dan Trachtenberg is back, ready to dish out more monster violence in Predator: Badlands. The next film in the legendary franchise, starring Elle Fanning, takes the series in an exciting new direction.
Here we follow a relatively young and outcast predator who is forced to join forces with the warrior Thia, in the fight against a common enemy. The film opens in cinemas on November 7 and you can check out the teaser below.
Are you curious about Predator: Badlands?