Predator: Badlands teaser hints at epic monster battles on an alien planet

Prey director Dan Trachtenberg is back, ready to dish out more monster violence in Predator: Badlands. The next film in the legendary franchise, starring Elle Fanning, takes the series in an exciting new direction.

Here we follow a relatively young and outcast predator who is forced to join forces with the warrior Thia, in the fight against a common enemy. The film opens in cinemas on November 7 and you can check out the teaser below.

