Predator: Badlands shows of some intense action in this new trailer

The deadliest planet in the universe awaits us in Dan Trachtenberg's upcoming Predator: Badlands, where we follow Dek — a young Predator forced to fight against impossible odds. Along the way, he finds an unexpected ally in Thia, a synthetic being from Weyland-Yutani. Their shared goal? To survive, no matter the cost.

Set in the future on a remote and lethal world, Badlands centers on a Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who joins forces with Thia (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Elle Fanning) on a perilous quest for the ultimate adversary.

Following his critically acclaimed Prey, Trachtenberg continues to flip the Predator formula on its head — and Badlands looks like a strikingly different beast. Whether it's the stripped-down survival focus or the emotional core between hunter and machine, this could be the most daring Predator film yet. Predator: Badlands hits theaters on November 7th.

