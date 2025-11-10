Predator: Badlands scores the biggest worldwide debut for a Predator movie

HQ

Predator: Badlands seems to prove that the IP is in safe hands with director Dan Trachtenberg. After Prey released to no theatrical run back in 2022, but now that Trachtenberg's next movie has some fanfare, of course we had to see it in theatres.

The film has managed to pull in the biggest box office opening of any Predator movie, earning $80 million worldwide (via BoxOfficeMojo). Stacked against a production budget of $105 million, there's still likely a way to go before Predator: Badlands is fully in the green.

Predator fans will just have to go out and see the movie, as despite us being close to the end of the year, there are some other action films that might remove it from the top spot at the box office. The Running Man, for example, drops this Friday, as does Now You See Me: Now You Don't.

Check out our review of Predator: Badlands here.