Predator: Badlands premieres late next year

Despite the fact that not all movies have been up to par, Predator continues to be extremely popular, and after the highly successful Prey in 2022, there has been a lot of interest in the next installment in the series.

And there are actually several projects in the pipeline, not least a sequel to the aforementioned Prey, but also Predator: Badlands. We currently know very little about it, but the fact is that we should hear more soon, because it is now confirmed that it will premiere on November 7, 2025, after Marvel withdrew the Blade reboot that was supposed to be released then.

Predator: Badlands is rumored to be set in the future, and it is directed by Dan Trachtenberg who also wrote the script. The only confirmed actor so far is Elle Fanning.

