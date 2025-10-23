Predator: Badlands gets one more trailer ahead of its release next month

HQ

While Universal might have listed the last Predator: Badlands trailer as the "final trailer," that didn't stop the studio from releasing an international trailer a couple of weeks later, giving us even more insight into the upcoming movie.

Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands appears to be a mix of a Predator revenge and coming of age story, as we see our main character hunting down a beast on an incredibly hostile planet, while also hoping to bring down another Predator with white dreads. Very evil.

Weyland-Yutani synths will also make their presence know, with the Predator cutting through squads of them, some of his fellow species, and plenty of massive creatures to claim his trophies and become a true hunter.

Check out the new trailer below and let us know if you'll be seeing Predator: Badlands when it launches on the 7th of November.