Predator: Badlands director says he wanted to build on Alien and Predator connections outside of the versus movies

Dan Trachtenberg seems to have the Predator series in safe hands, if his three films about the alien hunters are anything to go by. However, it's clear he's not only interested in the Yautja alone, as Predator: Badlands gives a nod to Alien with the appearance of Weyland-Yutani synths.

Speaking to GamesRadar, Trachtenberg revealed he'd had the idea of the crossover when thinking about the Alien vs. Predator movies. "It was really just thinking of the VS movies; the Alien vs. Predators that came out very quickly around the same time, Freddy vs. Jason and whatever," he said. "It just felt, to me, like there was a way to include things in cinematic universes that are already spiritually connected, and involve them in one story, in one movie. That's cooler than it being like, 'It's the big thing versus the big thing from the franchise!'"

"We just took Weyland-Yutani, we just took the synths, and we thought there was just something a little bit more elegant about that," he continued. "Maybe further down the line, it can grow into a bigger thing. But it's cooler, to me, that it's just these little different touch points that make it all feel like a connected universe. And if all of it is new to you, you don't need to have done any homework. It could just be a rad movie that makes sense on its own."

It would be interesting to see where this connection could go, but for now it's probably best to keep Aliens and Predators separate, as they both prove how cool they can be on their own.