Predator: Badlands' Dan Trachtenberg is set to direct a comedy-horror animation based on Freddy the 13th

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Earlier this year, Dan Trachtenberg - known for Prey, Predator: Killer of Killers, and Predator: Badlands as of most recent - revealed that he had signed a first-look deal with Paramount, a decision that many assumed would end the director's tenure of stewarding the Predator franchise forward since the IP is owned by Disney/20th Century. Trachtenberg thinks he can continue to explore Predator and work with Paramount at the same time, something we'll wait and see if it becomes a reality, but as for the immediate future, we now know the first project he will be working on for Paramount.

As confirmed in a post on social media and reported on by Deadline, Trachtenberg will be directing a horror-comedy animated film based on Freddy the 13th for Paramount Animation. The movie is currently untitled and no, it isn't a spelling mistake calling it Freddy the 13th, as it's based on the indie comic from author Yehudi Mercado and which follows the story of Freddy Vanwinkle, the 13th son of a 13th son, who must deal with paling in comparison to everything his brilliant 12 siblings do.

In terms of the horror element, this creeps in when Vanwinkle accidentally kills the terrifying Nighty Night slasher and soon inherits his abilities, leaving Freddy with 13 nights to break the curse while fighting off rival killers at the same time.

Trachtenberg will be co-directing the film alongside Mercado and while there is no premiere plans in place for the film as of yet, an official synopsis has been shared that adds the following: "A family vacation turns into a nightmare when fun Uncle Freddy accidentally kills the Boogeyman and takes on his powers."