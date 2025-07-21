Predator: Badlands brings brutal sci-fi mayhem

HQ

Director Dan Trachtenberg — fresh off the success of Prey and the animated Killer of Killers — returns to the Predator universe with Predator: Badlands, a brutal new installment starring Elle Fanning as Thia, a survivor forced to ally with a young, exiled Predator on a hostile alien planet.

This time, Trachtenberg leans into full-blown sci-fi carnage. The trailer offers a taste of what's to come: a deadly world teeming with ravenous beasts, carnivorous flora, and relentless action. It's loud, gory, and refreshingly unrestrained.

There may also be more than just blood and gore lurking beneath the surface — eagle-eyed fans will spot a Weyland-Yutani flag in the trailer, hinting at a potential Alien-Predator crossover down the line. Whether that's a deliberate tease or just a juicy easter egg, it opens up exciting possibilities for the franchise.

Predator: Badlands hits theaters on November 7, and it's shaping up to be an all-out sci-fi bloodbath. Are you ready to head into the Badlands?