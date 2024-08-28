Predator: Badlands begins filming, synopsis leaks

After the success of Prey, it seems Dan Trachtenberg will be leading the future of the Predator franchise for some time to come. As well as Prey 2, the director will also be helming Predator: Badlands, a movie set some time in the near future.

According to a leak spotted by AVPGalaxy, the film may already be shooting in New Zealand. A casting call page spotted by the publication not only revealed that a movie codenamed Backpack is shooting in New Zealand right now with Dan Trachtenberg directing, but it also gave us an early synopsis, which reads as follows:

"A groundbreaking film in which one of the two main storylines delves into the intricate bond of two very different sisters, their familial ties are put to the ultimate test as they pursue divergent paths and missions."

Very vague, but the casting call asks for a lead actress to play two sisters. We had heard that Elle Fanning was set to play the lead in Predator: Badlands, so we'll have to wait and see if that fell through or not. Either way, it seems the next Predator film is on the way.