Precision meets versatility in Corsair's Nightsabre gaming mouse

HQ

As part of our Quick Look series of videos, we get our hands on all manner of exciting devices, including laptops, PC components, accessories, phones, keyboards, and gaming mice. In regard to the latter category, we've made Corsair's Nightsabre wireless gaming mouse the focus of the latest episode of the series.

This device is designed with precision and versatility in mind, and comes with programmable buttons, as well as ultra-fast connectivity thanks to its supported Slipstream Wireless software. To add to this, Corsair claims that the mouse can run for 100 hours on a single charge.

To see what we think about the Nightsabre, be sure to take a look at the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares some thoughts on the device.