Pre-registrations are now open for Age of Empires Mobile

HQ

Yesterday, during its New Year, New Age event, World's Edge revealed some exciting new details on Age of Empires Mobile.

Age of Empires Mobile will reportedly recreate the experience that fans are used to from the series on PC and console. It's said to contain fast-paced combat, real-time strategy, base-building, and PvP multiplayer as well as controls that are optimised for mobile devices. It will also enable players to command many famous leaders from across history, such as Julius Caesar, King Arthur, Hannibal, Joan of Arc, Cleopatra, and more.

"We grew up playing Age of Empires on our PCs and believe we can offer a new but similarly exciting experience for mobile players", said Brayden Fan, a general manager for TiMi.

The free-to-play game is now available for pre-registration on iOS and Android. No release date has been confirmed, but interestingly, the iOS page notes that it's expected 19th August 2024.

You can take a look at a brand new trailer for the game below: