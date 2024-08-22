Pre-orders of the new Xbox Series S/X editions have started

HQ

At the Xbox Games Showcase earlier this summer, Microsoft confirmed that there are new versions of the Xbox Series S/X in the pipeline, three of them to be exact. This includes two variants of the Xbox Series X, one white and all-digital, but also a Galaxy Black Special Edition that has two terabytes of storage (compared to one for the standard version).

In addition, there is a white version of the Xbox Series S with one terabyte of storage (compared to 500 gigabytes for the standard version). During the ongoing Gamescom, Microsoft now announces that they will be released on October 15 in a selection of countries and on October 29 in the rest of the world.

Pre-orders have now started and the pricing looks like this:



Xbox Series X (Robot White Digital Edition 1TB)- €449.99 / £429.99

Xbox Series X (Galaxy Black Special Edition 2TB) - €599.99 / £549.99

Xbox Series S (Robot White 1TB) - €349.99 / £299.99



You can read more about the consoles on Xbox Wire and check out pictures and a presentation video of them below. A good opportunity to get in on all the Game Pass goodness perhaps?